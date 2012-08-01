NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Managers at a New Orleans restaurant say their bartender who claimed actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pushed her doesn't plan to pursue criminal charges against him.

RELATED: Russell Brand gets community service

A statement Wednesday to The Associated Press from the Old Absinthe House says the restaurant will continue to investigate.

On Tuesday, police issued an arrest warrant on a misdemeanor charge of municipal battery for Gooding. Police say the bartender told them that Gooding became upset after patrons asked him to pose for photos with them at about 3 a.m.

The bartender told investigators that Gooding pushed her after she asked him to calm down.

Gooding left before police arrived to the century-old French Quarter bar.

RELATED: Nicolas Cage arrested

"Mr. Gooding, his representative and the New Orleans authorities met this morning (Wednesday) and are moving swiftly to resolve this misunderstanding," Nancy Kane, Gooding's publicist, told The Associated Press.

Calls to Gooding's attorney were not immediately returned.

New Orleans police spokeswoman Remi Braden said the arrest warrant was lifted after the summons was issued. The date for Gooding's next court appearance was not immediately available.

The actor is in New Orleans filming "The Butler," a movie about a White House butler who serves eight American presidents. The film has a star-studded cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Liam Neeson, John Cusack, Jane Fonda, Robin Williams, Alex Pettyfer and Minka Kelly.

"The Butler" director is Lee Daniels ("Precious" and "Monster's Ball).

RELATED: Fred Willard tweets about arrest