Barack Obama might be the president, but -- with daughters Sasha, 7, and Malia, 10, growing up before his eyes -- he's still a worried dad.

"Now, I worry about them when they're teenagers where, you know, you're already embarrassed about your parents and even more embarrassed on TV all the time," he told Newsweek.

He's equally concerned about when his pre-teen girls start going out with boys.

"And dating I think will be an issue because I have men with guns surrounding them at all times," he said, laughing, "which I'm perfectly happy with, but they may feel differently about it."

Still, Obama said he is lucky that they are so well-adjusted despite being catapulted into the public eye this year.

"The nice thing is that, partly because of temperament, partly because of Michelle [Obama]'s unbelievable parenting skills, I've just got some happy, normal kids," he said. "And all that stuff that's going on around them, they just kind of miss. We have not seen any effects, any fishbowl effects, yet on them."

He added: "The truth of the matter is that the campaign was the equivalent of me being the frog in the saucepan of water and the temperature slowly being turned up. By the time the inauguration had taken place, we had pretty much gotten accustomed to it."

In addition to making time for his family -- he said that he has dinner with his family and hangs out with the kids until he puts them to bed at 8:30 p.m. -- he budgets time for movies, too.

"It turns out we got this nice theater on the ground floor of my house So Star Trek, we saw this weekend, which I thought was good," he said, making the Vulcan hand salute. "Everybody was saying I was Spock, so I figured I should check it out."

