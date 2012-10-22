The third and final debate between President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney drew mixed reactions from Hollywood. Speaking from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, October 22, the United States' commander-in-chief, 51, and the former governor of Massachusetts, 65, discussed foreign policy -- though they frequently went off-topic by addressing domestic issues. CBS News' Bob Schieffer moderated.

Celebrities ranging from Eva Longoria to John Legend weighed in on the debate via Twitter.

PHOTOS: Revisit Barack and Michelle Obama's long-lasting romance

Eva Longoria, Desperate HousewivesAs foreign policy debate begins, let's say a prayer for all our troops home and abroad! God bless our soldiers!

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, The ViewRomney balances budgets consistently. Obama spends your money consistently.

Zachary Quinto, American Horror Story: AsylumRomney: way to repeat Obama's answer on Syria almost verbatim. Also please take a sip of water and mop your upper lip.

Donald Trump, Celebrity ApprenticeStop congratulating Obama for killing Bin Laden. The Navy Seals killed Bin Laden.

PHOTOS: Barack Obama's A-list pals

Sophia Bush, PartnersSo Mitt Romney has the magical wand that's gonna bring peace in the Middle East for the very first time in history? Hmm. Interesting.

Vinny Guadagnino, Jersey ShoreDebate time. These guys are so entertaining they should get their own show together.

Piers Morgan, Piers Morgan TonightNobody's winning this -- both being equally safe/calm/dull.

Aubrey O'Day, singerRomney is unclear, unprepared and irresponsible.

Joy Behar, The ViewRomney's biggest foreign policy experience is in the Cayman Islands.

John Legend, singerObama's making it very hard for Romney to disagree with him without sounding like a hawk. Romney is basically saying ditto all night.

Dane Cook, comedianIs it me or are Romney's five steps different each week? So far I've counted 35 different steps.

PHOTOS: The Obama family album

Bette Midler, Hocus PocusGo after the bad guys? Help the Muslim world. . . gender equality? That's a strategy?

Jared Leto, 30 Seconds to Mars'Kill' a word used too many times by Mitt Romney already.

Bill Maher, Real Time With Bill MaherThat's an amazingly specific number Mitt keeps pulling out of his ass, 12 million new jobs. But fellas, this is the foreign policy debate!

Lindsay Lohan, Liz & Dick1920s, 1950s. . .It's all the same. History repeats itself. . . only if you let it.

Sarah Silverman, Wreck-It RalphWe ask the poor to die for our country, but it's un-American to ask the rich to chip in a 'lil extra?

Alec Baldwin, 30 RockObama has grown enormously in the past four years. His second term will bring a revival of our economy. Peace in more areas of the world.

VIDEO: Watch Michelle Obama bust a move on Nickelodeon's iCarly

Adam Levine, Maroon 5Romney's America is one of the more terrifying prospects I could possibly imagine. I urge you all to take a closer look at who this man is.

Caroline Manzo, The Real Housewives of New JerseyMy vote hasn't been swayed by the debates. Has anyone had a change of heart after watching?

Zach Braff, ScrubsI'm friends with an ass-ton of Israelis. None want Romney.

Aziz Ansari, Parks and RecreationI know I was shutting on the undecided voters and their questions last time, but this sh-t is mad boring without them.

Ann Curry, TV journalistLoved when Bob Schieffer quoted his mom: "Go vote, it makes you feel big and strong."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Barack Obama, Mitt Romney's Third Presidential Debate: Celebs React