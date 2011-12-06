LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Barbara Orbison, the widow of rock 'n' roll pioneer Roy Orbison, has died in Los Angeles. She was 60.

Family spokeswoman Sarah McMullen says Barbara Orbison died Tuesday at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, where she had been hospitalized since May.

Roy Orbison died in 1988. Barbara Orbison was his manager and co-produced a four-CD box set of her husband's 107 recordings after his death. "Roy Orbison: The Soul of Rock and Roll" was released in 2008 and contains all of his hits and 12 previously unreleased tracks.

McMullen says Barbara Orbison's Nashville, Tenn.-based publishing company, Still Working Music, was recently awarded BMI's 2010 Song of the Year for Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me."

Last year Barbara Orbison accepted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on her husband's behalf.