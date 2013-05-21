Jacqueline Danforth, who was adopted by Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber as an infant, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Sunday, ET has learned.

According to her arrest report, the 44-year-old was stopped in Florida and taken into custody with bond set at $1,000. This was her first known DUI offense as an adult, according to the report.

Danforth's troubled childhood was one of the focal points of Walters' biography. In a 2003 interview with Dateline, Walters revealed that Danforth became a runaway at 15, but Walters kept the news quiet to avoid headlines.

Walters explained that the news attention "might have made things worse," going on to add, "I didn't know where she'd run to."

The arrest news comes after Danforth began to clean up her life in part by running a program for troubled girls, according to USA Today.

