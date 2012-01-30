Will 2012 be the year Pippa Middleton finally speaks?

Duchess Catherine's younger sister has yet to give a single interview since becoming a worldwide sensation at the royal wedding last April -- but that may change in the near future.

The British tabloids are reporting that Barbara Walters and Oprah Winfrey are in the midst of a bidding war to book the 28-year-old party planner for a TV special -- a claim that Walters, 82, denied on The View Monday.

"It's not true," the legendary journalist said. "ABC News does not pay for interviews. I have no idea what Oprah does, but we do not pay. ABC News does not pay. She's not a news program, so maybe they have a different policy."

That doesn't mean Walters wouldn't be up for interviewing Middleton, who was one of her most fascinating people of 2011.

"To make it clear: Would I like to do the interview? Yes, I think she's a charming, beautiful girl," Walters said. "Will we pay to do the interview? No."

