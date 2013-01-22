Barbara Walters is still recovering from a weekend fall that derailed her plans to cover Monday's presidential inauguration, and "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg gave an update on her condition on Tuesday's show.

"Barbara went to Washington to cover the inauguration. She missed a step and had a fall, which cut her upper temple," Goldberg said. "The doctors stitched her up and she is doing fine, but they want her to take it easy."

VIDEO: Stars send well-wishes to Barbara Walters

Goldberg then read a statement from Walters, in which the 83-year-old newswoman said that she wanted to "thank all the people who have called, written and been concerned about me."

PICS: Star sightings

"I am running a low-grade fever and the doctors are keeping me in the hospital until my temperature is normal," Walters explained. "I'm pleased to say that it is going in the right direction and I will be home soon."

RELATED: Barbara Walters' most fascinating people llst revealed

Walters fell Saturday on a stair while visiting the British Ambassador's residence in Washington, D.C. and was taken to the hospital so doctors could examine the cut on her head.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Barbara Walters hospitalized

Stars attend the inauguration

Celebs without makeup