It's being reported over at Life & Style magazine that Barbara Walters has chosen the cast of "Jersey Shore" as one of the year's top ten most fascinating people. After only becoming more famous over the past year (and despite the considerable handicap of being seven people), The Situation, Snooki, JWoww and the rest will be sitting opposite Walters in her traditional end-of-the-year special.

Also on the receiving end of Walters's questions this year are Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, whom Life & Style noted had all made the list in previous years. And although the "Jersey" crew may seem like unusual choices, Life & Style also pointed out that other big-name reality stars such as Kate Gosselin and Adam Lambert have made Walters's top ten.

More than 6 million people tune into MTV to watch "Jersey Shore" every week. Additionally, the show's cast members have been tabloid regulars throughout 2010. The Situation just this week was eliminated from popular ABC series "Dancing With the Stars," while "South Park" lampooned the show on Wednesday. Meanwhile, costar Snooki announced she will be writing a novel. And a third season of "Jersey Shore" is scheduled to go into production at an unspecified date.

We can't wait for Barbara Walters to get her GTL-on. The special will air Dec. 9 on ABC.