By any measure, Barbra Streisand is one of the most successful entertainers in history, period. She's won eight Grammys, two Oscars (one for Best Song and one for Best Actress), she's won five Emmy awards, and even a Tony, making her one of only a handful of people to join the coveted EGOT club.

Now, with the release of her new all-star collaborations album Partners debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, she has her 10th chat-topping album and set music industry history as the first artist in history to have a No. 1 album in each of the last six decades.

One month shy of 50 years ago, Streisand's album People became her first to hit the coveted No. 1 spot.

To the surprise of many, Streisand's Partners beat out rapper Chris Brown's new album X, which debuted in second, selling 146,000 copies as opposed to Streisand's 196,000. However, to his credit, Brown has had two of his six albums hit No. 1, and all six have been in the top ten, with his weakest-performing album, 2009's Graffiti, still reaching 7th.

But, simply by the numbers, she's recorded 34 studio albums, 7 live albums, has sold 71.5 million copies of her albums, and - as she is a beloved actress as well - has been nominated for five Oscars. Chris Brown has released 6 albums, he's sold 6 million copies, and starred in Battle Of The Year and Takers, so no Oscar nominations quite yet.

Streisand's most recent effort, Partners, features duets with singers such as Michael Buble, John Mayer, Lionel Richie, John Legend and Stevie Wonder, just to name a few. Brown's recent release, X, features the singles 'Fine China', 'Love More', 'New Flame', 'Loyal', and 'Don't Think They Know.' Both albums are currently available for purchase.

