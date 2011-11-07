NEW YORK (AP) -- Barnes & Noble is upgrading its Nook e-reader line with a device that's less like an e-reader and more like a full-blown tablet, taking up the fight with Amazon as it is set to launch its Kindle Fire tablet.

Barnes & Noble Inc. revealed the Nook Tablet at an event Monday in New York, and said it will start selling it Nov. 17 for $249.

Amazon will start selling the Kindle Fire on Nov. 15 for $199.

The Nook Tablet is an updated version of the Nook Color, launched last year. It has a 7-inch color touchscreen, and will come preloaded with apps from Netflix and Hulu.