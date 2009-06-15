NEW YORK (AP) -- Sacha Baron Cohen strips down as his naked alter ego the flamboyantly gay Austrian fashionista Bruno for the July cover of GQ magazine.

He sports a tanned glow and a shaggy head of highlighted hair, and is artfully posed.

The actor-comedian's 2006 movie, "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," was a surprise box-office hit.

His new film, "Bruno," is scheduled for release July 10.

Baron Cohen staged an elaborate prank at the MTV Movie Awards. In character as Bruno, he descended from the ceiling on a wire in a fake mishap that ended with his bare hindquarters in rapper Eminem's face. Eminem stormed off in a huff, but later said he was in on the joke.

