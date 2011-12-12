LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Barry Manilow has been shaking his hips on stage for decades, and now he has to have those muscles repaired.

A spokeswoman for Manilow says the 68-year-old entertainer was hospitalized Monday for surgery to remove fluid and repair torn muscles in his hips.

Manilow waited until he performed his 1,000th Las Vegas concert and ended his seven-year run at two resorts there before having the surgery.

Publicist Annie Jeeves says Manilow will be in recovery for six weeks before performing in Chicago on Feb. 2.

