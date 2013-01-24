NEW YORK (AP) — Illness has forced Barry Manilow to postpone the opening night of the legendary crooner's latest concert show on Broadway.

Producers said that Thursday performance of "Manilow on Broadway" — as well as ones scheduled for Friday and Saturday — have been rescheduled for late February and early March. Wednesday's show was also canceled.

Producers said in a statement: "It turns out the only thing worse than hell and high water is bronchitis."

The Grammy Award-winning singer of such songs as "Mandy," ''I Write the Songs" and "Looks Like We Made It," will now celebrate his opening night on Tuesday at the St. James Theatre.

___

Online: http://ManilowOnBroadway.com