Surprise! Barry Manilow is a married man.

In a very exclusive wedding, the "Copacabana" singer wed his longtime manager Garry Kief last year, PEOPLE has confirmed.

RELATED: Male celebrity plastic surgery

The wedding was held at Barry's Palm Springs, Calif., home and was attended by 20-30 guests. The guests, according to a source, were told they'd simply be attending a "lunch" at the home, not nuptials.

"It was a surprise," a source said.

RELATED: Barry chats about touring, albums, surgery

Not only was the wedding a surprise, but many of the singer's fans were surprised to hear that Barry was gay.

"He's at a point now where he's got his career and personal life in a great place and he really doesn't care what people think," a separate source tells PEOPLE, adding that he never hid is sexual orientation. "He's in love and happy."

According to the National Enquirer, who was first to report that news, Barry and Garry have been together for more than 30 years.

RELATED: Stars swimming with the dolphins

The couple did not sign any official paperwork but they both wear wedding bands. They are "committed to one another and have been for a very long time," a source told PEOPLE. "They have a great relationship. Garry has always been there for Barry."

Suzanne Somers reportedly served as "best man" at the wedding.