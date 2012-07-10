When Gossip Girl's farewell season premieres this fall, Serena van der Woodsen's newest love interest will be heaven sent.

Former 7th Heaven mainstay Barry Watson has been tapped to play Blake Lively's latest beau, TVLine.com reports.

VIDEO: Blair's maid, Dorota, looks back on the series with Us

Appearing as Steven Spence, Watson's character is reportedly an entrepreneur who will quickly sweep Serena off her feet.

VIDEO: Remember this wild show moment featuring guest star Hilary Duff?

Most recently appearing in the title role on ABC's What About Brian and on Samantha Who?, the 38-year-old actor -- who overcame Hodgkin's disease and recently became a father for the third time when his girlfriend welcomed daughter Clover in May -- earned raves for his stint as Matt Camden on the WB's 7th Heaven, which ran from 1996-2006.

PHOTOS: Gossip Girl's biggest OMG moments

Gossip Girl's sixth and final season premieres October 8 on The CW.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Barry Watson Joins Gossip Girl's Final Season