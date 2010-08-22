Jason Bateman once dreamed of settling down with his "The Switch" co-star Jennifer Aniston when they first became friends years ago.

The actress first met Bateman before her hit sitcom "Friends" took off, when the former "Arrested Development" star appeared alongside a pal in a doomed TV comedy called "Simon."

She recalls Bateman being funny, and he dreamed of marrying Aniston, when his days as a Hollywood hell-raiser were over.

He tells USA Today, "I was playing a lot more back then and she was very tolerant. She had herself together ... She was pretty inspirational."

"She was the kind of person that I thought when I get myself together, I hope I find somebody who's on it like she is."

And he freely admits his wife Amanda Anka is very similar to Aniston: "She reminds me a lot of her."