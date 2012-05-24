NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Country singer Jerrod Niemann says he'll have a horn section in tow when he heads to south Louisiana this weekend for Bayou Country Superfest, a two-day festival with a lineup that includes Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, Sara Evans and others.

This will be the third annual Bayou Country Superfest, which is held at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

In the festival's short history it has become one of the state's largest entertainment events outside New Orleans, drawing some 75,000 country music fans from the U.S. and Canada.

Niemann performs Saturday, along with Little Big Town, Eric Church, Underwood and Urban. He said he can't think of a better place to showcase his latest single, "Shinin' On Me," backed by a horn section.