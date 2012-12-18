The Hollywood Reporter -- BBC America continues to invest in scripted entertainment. The cable network, which launched its first scripted original (Copper) this year, has promoted Erin Jontow to vp scripted programming. The executive, who joined the channel in 2005 as manager of program acquisitions, most recently served as the network's senior director of scripted development and programming. Jontow will oversee development and production of scripted originals, co-productions and acquisitions, continuing to report to BBC America senior vp programming Richard De Croce. Copper brought in record ratings for a freshman series this year and recently was renewed for a second season. The network is making more plays for scripted with next year's Orphan Black.

_ _ _ _

Find more online: THR.com