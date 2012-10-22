LONDON (AP) — The director general of the BBC is set to face a lawmaker committee to explain why the broadcaster pulled an expose unmasking one of its most popular entertainers as a pedophile.

George Entwistle will face lawmakers on the Culture Media and Sport Select Committee on Tuesday. The appearance comes a day after BBC reporters put their own bosses in the hot seat over their role in the expanding pedophilia scandal.

Monday's powerful but often awkward broadcast centered on revelations that late children's television star Jimmy Savile was a prolific predator, suspected of sexually assaulting more than 200 children over a decades-long career.

The scandal's explosion has cut an ugly gash through the venerable broadcaster's public image, particularly because it remains unclear why editors pulled the original expose last year.