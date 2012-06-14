BOSTON (AP) -- Boston College students have designed a new app that offers an interactive walking tour of Dublin from the view of James Joyce characters in his stream-of-consciousn ess work "Ulysses."

School officials expect the app, called JoyceWays, to launch on iTunes this weekend.

English professor Joe Nugent and students were in Dublin on Thursday to introduce the app at the James Joyce Centre.

The app grew out of a project that started in Nugent's class in 2009. It includes maps, photos, videos and narration, tracing the route of "Ulysses" protagonist Leopold Bloom.

The book was banned in some countries after publication in 1922. Some scholars consider it the best English-language novel of that century.