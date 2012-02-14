NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The reunited Beach Boys will celebrate sunshine and summer at the 2012 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival with Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Phish and Bon Iver.

The always eclectic four-day festival also will include Skrillex, Foster the People, The Avett Brothers, The Shins, The Roots and Alice Cooper on the 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tenn. Bonnaroo will be held June 7-10.

The lineup has something of a ripped-from-the-head lines feel. Several acts had notable nights at the Grammy Awards. The reunited Beach Boys lineup of Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks made their live debut at the awards, joined on stage by Foster the People.

Bon Iver won best new artist, Skrillex took home three trophies and two-time Grammy winners The Civil Wars are scheduled to play just a few weeks before singer Joy Williams' baby is due.

The Chili Peppers will play Bonnaroo as new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members.

About half of the lineup was announced Tuesday and additions will be made later. Bonnaroo will feature about 125 music acts and 30 comedians. Tickets go on sale Saturday.

Other acts include comedian Aziz Ansari, Feist, Dispatch, the reunited Ben Folds Five and Dawes.

There's a little bit of something for everybody.

Skrillex will be leading a wave of electronic dance music acts and exotic DJs — like SBTRKT, Flying Lotus and Major Lazer.

Acoustic music fans can look forward to the Punch Brothers, Trampled by Turtles, Laura Marling, The Devil Makes Three and Sarah Jarosz. There will be a heavy dose of roots rockers, too, including Delta Spirit, the Alabama Shakes, Gary Clark Jr. and The Word featuring John Medeski, Robert Randolph and North Mississippi Allstars.

Neo soul fans can turn to Charles Bradley and his Extraordinaires, Darondo, Little Dragon and The Soul Rebels.

And a year after rap dominated the 10th anniversary of Bonnaroo with Eminem, Lil Wayne, Wiz Kalifa, Big Boi and others headlining, it remains a large part of the Bonnaroo lineup. Ludacris, Black Star, Mac Miller, Childish Gambino, Yelawolf, Danny Brown, Das Racist and others are on the schedule.