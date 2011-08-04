Being a spokesperson for Latisse, Claire Danes is probably used to her eyelashes getting all the attention. But at the CBS, The CW and Showtime TCA Party in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night, it was the star's cute hot-weather hairstyle that stole the show.

Clad in a Reed Krakoff silk wrap dress, the actress, 32, wore her blonde hair in an undone ballerina bun, which is an ideal 'do during the summer months since it looks chic while keeping your strands off your neck and shoulders.

Here, celebrity stylist Johnny Lavoy explains how to get a similar look.

1. Start by misting dry hair with a flexible hairspray. Lavoy recommends L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold UV Filter Hairspray ($14.99, lorealparis.com), which is also a celeb favorite (Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus and AnnaLynne McCord are all fans), since it doesn't feel tacky. Finger-comb the hair into a high ponytail and secure with an elastic.

2. Using a comb, spilt the ponytail in two pieces, backcomb each section and lightly spray again.

3. Gently run a brush over the top of the ponytail so that it's smooth, but still full.

4. Loosely twist the ponytail and start to wrap the hair in a circular motion, creating a big bun.

5. Secure with hairpins and spray again for hold.

