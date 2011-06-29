Rhapsody in blue!

Diane Kruger has been having some serious red-carpet hits lately, and Tuesday night at the Jaeger-Lecoultre Reverso 80th Anniversary party in Paris was no exception.

To accent the metallic navy blue in her calf-length gown, the German beauty donned smoky eye shadow in the same hue on her lids. The dress, which was blue and black with lace detail and a sheer skirt, was highlighted with a hot pink clutch.

Wearing blue eye shadow might be an 80s flashback for some, but Kruger proves that it can be a sophisticated choice for your peepers. Choose a hue that's on the navy side as opposed to electric blue. If you're new to using bolder hues, opt for a quad to take the guesswork out of choosing the right colors to complement each other. Try L'Oreal Eyeshadow Quad in Milla's Blues.

This isn't the first time that the 34-year-old actress used the shade of her dress as her makeup muse: On June 23, she stepped out at the amfAR Gala in Paris in a red YSL gown and wore matching crimson lipstick and nail polish.

