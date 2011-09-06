After stepping out with muted makeup and a sleek pin-straight bob that channeled Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the A Dangerous Method photocall in Venice, Italy on Friday, Keira Knightley glammed things up for the flick's premiere later that evening.

The 26-year-old actress hit the red carpet clad in a demure Valentino gown with gold embroidered detail. Her glossy, center-parted brunette hair was pulled back into a sleek chignon that was accented with sparkling jewel accessories.

Her kohl-rimmed eyes were done up in plum and gray shadows and her lashes were loaded with mascara. Our favorite part of the look: the hint of shimmering silver shadow in the inner corners -- a trick that makeup pros use to make eyes pop against dark shadows.

Keeping the focus on her peepers, she went for a rose lipstick and bold brows but skipped wearing blush.

