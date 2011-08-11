For the average girl, a bun says, "I didn't have time/want to do my hair today." But for Lauren Conrad, she makes her self-titled "fun bun" look super chic whether she's shopping for groceries or walking the red carpet.

PHOTOS: Lauren Conrad's ten best hairstyles

Such was the case at the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Shoe Launch Party in West Hollywood on Wednesday, where the 25-year-old looked uber-stylish in a multicolored frock and her giant bun (which actually looks like a blonde donut) sitting atop her head. And for those who have hair envy, fans can get the full how-to straight from Conrad's hair pro, Kristen Ess, on The Hills alum's beauty and style website, TheBeautyDepartment.com.

PHOTOS: Stars who moonlight as fashion designers

In addition to enjoying the single life (she split with beau Kyle Howard in July) the California native has been keeping busy this summer gearing up for the launch of her new clothing line, Paper Crown. Due to debut this fall, the line consists of tailored blazers, soft knits, and chiffon dresses. She still works on LC by Lauren Conrad, a partnership that she's had with Kohl's since 2009.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly