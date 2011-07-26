As one of the stars in the TV reboot of Charlie's Angels, it makes sense that Minka Kelly would rock a bombshell 'do at the show's Comic-Con 2011 panel in San Diego on Saturday.

Kelly, who is no stranger to having gorgeous, picture-perfect hair, rocked voluminous, glossy curls that made her highlights pop. The 31-year-old actress's style wasn't too far off from the sexy blowout that she rocks as Angel Eve French on the ABC show, due to premiere this fall. Love her look? Get the full how-to here:

To start, Dove celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend added a few drops of Dove Nourishing Oil Care Antifrizz Serum ($5.99, walgreens.com) to her damp hair and combed through. To build volume while blowdrying, he added a dollop of mousse and scrunched the hair with his hands to bring out Kelly's natural wave.

When the hair was dry, he spritzed three-inch sections of hair with hairspray and wrapped them around a 1-1/4 inch curling iron.

To keep frizz at bay, Townsend ran a small amount of Dove Nourishing Oil Care Leave-In Cream ($4.49, target.com) through her curls and finished them off with a firm-hold hairspray.

