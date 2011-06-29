Surfer-girl waves have been a hot hair trend for a few seasons now, but they don't have to be just for the boardwalk. Take Minka Kelly for example, who stepped out at Salvatore Ferragamo's Women's Resort Collection show in NYC on Tuesday night with her brunette locks styled in free-flowing waves around her shoulders. To top off her sun-kissed look, her makeup was bronzed and flawless.

VOTE: Which star has the best hair?

To perfect the 31-year-old actress's beachy beauty look for yourself, Us Weekly got the scoop from celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend and celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle who did her hair and makeup for the event.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hot weather style

"I wanted Minka to have full, voluminous hair," Townsend told Us about The Roommate star's locks, which are colored with bold highlights. "To start, I ran a few drops of Dove Nourishing Oil Care Serum through Minka's damp hair and then added a large dollop of volumizing mousse. Since I wanted her hair to have tons of texture, I skipped using a round brush for the blowout and instead rough dried it with my hands. I knew the serum would keep her hair from getting frizzy. Once dry, I took 3-inch sections of her hair spritzed with a firm-hold hairspray and wrapped them around a 1 1/2-inch curling iron to give her sexy waves. When I was finished, I liberally sprayed Oribe Dry Texture Spray all through her hair and even asked her to flip her head upside down so I could spray the hair underneath, giving the hair a great, second day texture."

PHOTOS: The best new anti-frizz products

For her makeup, Buckle created what he called "a glowy, summery, glam look with golden, bronzy, smokey eyes that had a hint of metallic and a soft natural lip."

Buckle applied KohGenDo Foundation all over Kelly’s face and covered up certain areas with 3 Custom Color Concealer. Using Laura Mercier Eye Colour in Sable, he dusted the color over her lids bringing the shadow past the outer corners of her eyes. He loaded up her lashes with CoverGirl LashBlast Fusion Mascara and filled in her brows with Anastasia Perfect Brow Pencil in Medium Ash. Then, he contoured her face with Benefit Hoola Bronzer and finished off the look with Dior Serum de Rouge #710 Beige on her lips.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly