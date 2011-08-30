With summer winding down, some trendsetting celebs are already experimenting with one of fall's hottest beauty trends: winged eyeliner.

Nina Dobrev, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zoe Saldana recently rocked different versions of the statement-making eye effect on the red carpet.

The Vampire Diaries star went with a sexy, super defined look at the Teen Choice Awards. The Jersey Shore bombshell vamped it up with an exaggerated cat eye at the MTV VMA Awards, while The Columbiana actress blended her liner with shadow for a subtle look.

Tip: If you use a pencil, layer a dark shadow over it for staying power. Liquid and gel formulas are other long-lasting options. And don't forget to apply extra mascara at the outer lashes to make eyes really pop.

