Kanye-gate 2.0 is upon us, but the "victim" doesn't have an axe to grind with the rapper.

The latest Kanye West controversy stems from him nearly interrupting an acceptance speech in the name of Beyonce. He famously interrupted Taylor Swift's speech at the 2009 VMA Awards to claim that the Queen Bey had "one of the greatest videos of all time."

At the 2015 Grammys, it was almost Beck's turn, as Kanye walked onstage after Beck won Album of the Year. Kanye thought better of another award show interruption, but Beck took the near-miss in stride.

"I was just so excited he was coming up," Beck told reporters of the moment. "He deserves to be onstage as much as anybody. How many great records has he put out in the last five years right?"

At the moment, it almost seemed like a joke. It turns out it wasn't. While chatting with E! following the Grammys, Yeezy dissed one of the night's big winners, saying, "Beck needs to respect artistry and he should have given his award to Beyonce."

Beck was told of the comments. Gracious but not gloating, Beck didn't seem bothered. "Oh, okay, well you can't please everybody, man," he said. "I still love him and think he's genius. I aspire to do what he does."

And, he kind of agreed with at least a portion of what Kanye thought. Beck, too, assumed he would be watching Beyonce onstage accepting the Album of the Year award.

"Absolutely, I thought she was going to win," he said. "Come on, she's Beyonce!"