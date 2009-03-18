NEW YORK (AP) -- He's crossed over from modeling to acting, but Tyson Beckford says he wishes celebrities wouldn't jump into the business that made him famous.

Beckford, host of Bravo's "Make Me a Supermodel," says that when celebs do product ads or grace the cover of fashion magazines, they take jobs away from models.

The 38-year-old says it takes "a lot of tweaking and airbrushing to get the same from a celebrity that you would get from a model."

He also says fashion is cyclical, and he believes celeb magazine covers will one day go out of style.

Meanwhile, Beyonce graces the cover of Vogue's April issue, and Drew Barrymore is on the cover of "W" magazine.

Bravo is owned by NBC Universal.

