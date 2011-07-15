"It's an amazing time for our family right now." Those are the words of soccer star David Beckham, who just can't stop talking about his family's new bundle of joy, and with good reason: He and wife Victoria just welcomed their first daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, on July 10.

In a series of videos exclusive to Beckham's Facebook page, he describes how Harper has already changed his family.

"To have another girl in the family is really incredible," he said. "Having a daughter is a whole new thing -- having pink in the house, having lilac in the house. You have to be a lot more delicate with girls than with boys."

In the videos (click here to see them), Beckham speaks more about Baby Harper, explains his and Victoria's reasons for her unusual name, and even gives son Brooklyn a chance to say hi to fans of the family.