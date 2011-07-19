Justin Bieber has agreed to play a private concert for David Beckham and his family in return for soccer lessons.

The teenage pop star is friends with the sportsman and his wife Victoria and recently gifted their three sons with signed guitars. He has now revealed he has made a deal with Beckham to sing for the family, as long as the Los Angeles Galaxy star teaches him some soccer moves.

Bieber tells Britain's Closer magazine, "I've agreed to give the boys a private concert at their house -- if David gives me some private soccer lessons! David's an amazing dad, and he told me how happy it would make the boys, so I had to say yes ... David tells me my records are always played in their household, and David and Victoria are both really cool, so I'm happy to oblige."

The "Baby" hitmaker is also considering asking his girlfriend Selena Gomez to join in now the Beckhams are parents to a baby girl called Harper, who was born earlier this month.

He adds, "Maybe now they have a girl, Selena will have to come too, and dedicate a song to Harper."