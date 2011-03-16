Soccer superstar David Beckham has confirmed that he and his wife, Victoria, have been invited to the royal wedding in London next month, and they're really excited about attending.

Sir Elton John and his partner, David Furnish, have already revealed they will be guests at the prestigious event when Prince William marries Kate Middleton.

And now the Beckhams, who are expecting their first daughter later this year, have announced they will also be part of the star-studded crowd.

David tells Ryan Seacrest for his radio show, "We're really excited about it. We're very proud of our royal family, and it will be an amazing occasion. ... We're both proud to be going."

The wedding takes place in London on April 29.

