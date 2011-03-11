David and Victoria Beckham's family is finally complete: A representative for the couple has confirmed they are expecting a baby girl.

The British singer turned fashion designer has been open about her desire to add a daughter to her brood of boys and even admitted she would consider having a fifth child if their imminent new arrival turned out to be another son.

She recently said, "(If I) don't have a girl this time, then maybe I'll be lucky enough and have a girl the next time."

But the svelte star's wish has finally come true, and the couple's spokesperson has confirmed the news to Hollyscoop.com, saying, "Yes, it is true."

The Beckhams are already parents to Brooklyn, 11, Romeo, 8 and Cruz, 5.

