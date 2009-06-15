David and Victoria Beckham received an apology from a former nanny at London's High Court on Tuesday for disclosing "private and confidential information" about the couple's marriage to a British tabloid.

In an April 2005 News of the World article (titled "Beckhams Behind Closed Doors"), Abbie Gibson -- who lived with the family between May 2003 and March 2005 -- claimed she often heard name-calling and that the couple almost split while Victoria was seven months pregnant with their third child.

But on Tuesday, the Beckhams' lawyer Gerrard Tyrrell told the High Court that Gibson has agreed to "permanent undertakings of confidentiality."

She had "unconditionally apologized to David and Victoria Beckham and their family for breaching her duties of confidence" and had also withdrawn a claim for constructive dismissal, he said.

The judge was also told that in July 2005, The People newspaper published an article titled "Beckham's Hate Calls To Nanny," which falsely stated that David had made threatening calls to Gibson.

The paper later publicly apologized and paid libel damages to Beckham.

"Ms Gibson is happy to confirm that David Beckham did not at any stage make any such telephone calls to her," Tyrrell said. "She apologizes if anything she said to The People gave them a false impression that such calls had been made."

A lawyer for Gibson said his client was "happy to give the undertakings of confidentiality."