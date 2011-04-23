Hide ya kids, hide ya wife!

Internet sensation Antoine Dodson was arrested Saturday for marijuana possession, TMZ reported.

According to the site, Huntsville, Alabama police popped in around 2:30 a.m. to Dodson's home. He was booked on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and released a short time later.

The 24-year-old unwitting YouTube star rose to fame when his local news interview about chasing a would-be rapist from his sister's bedroom went viral in July 2010.

According to the jail's website, the Alabama-native was hit with a few other misdemeanor charges, including failing to appear on a traffic charge, failing to have car insurance and speeding.

Musicians The Gregory Brothers auto-tuned Dodson's outraged interview and produced it into a hit "Bed Intruder" song. The brothers gave Dodson half the proceeds.

With those earnings, Dodson bought his family a new, safer home. He told Us Weekly in September: "We made enough to move and get a house&. I still can't believe this. Even though my life is moving forward, it's at a standstill in my mind. I'm like, 'Wow! All of this is happening just off a news interview!'"

