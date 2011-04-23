'Bed Intruder' Star Arrested for Marijuana Possession
Hide ya kids, hide ya wife!
Internet sensation Antoine Dodson was arrested Saturday for marijuana possession, TMZ reported.
According to the site, Huntsville, Alabama police popped in around 2:30 a.m. to Dodson's home. He was booked on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and released a short time later.
The 24-year-old unwitting YouTube star rose to fame when his local news interview about chasing a would-be rapist from his sister's bedroom went viral in July 2010.
According to the jail's website, the Alabama-native was hit with a few other misdemeanor charges, including failing to appear on a traffic charge, failing to have car insurance and speeding.
Musicians The Gregory Brothers auto-tuned Dodson's outraged interview and produced it into a hit "Bed Intruder" song. The brothers gave Dodson half the proceeds.
With those earnings, Dodson bought his family a new, safer home. He told Us Weekly in September: "We made enough to move and get a house&. I still can't believe this. Even though my life is moving forward, it's at a standstill in my mind. I'm like, 'Wow! All of this is happening just off a news interview!'"
MORE ON WONDERWALL & MSN:
Antoine & More 2011 Webby Nominees
MORE FROM USWEEKLY:
PHOTOS: Stars who had rough summers
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 24, 2018 See which stars are expanding their families this year!