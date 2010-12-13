Antoine Dodson still hasn't nabbed the guy who tried to rape his sister, but he has nabbed a lot of YouTube views as a result of his TV news diatribe about it. YouTube has announced that the "Bed Intruder Song" by Antoine and The Gregory Brothers was the most-watched video of the year, amassing over 61 million views, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Key of Awesome's "Glitter Puke" Ke$ha parody landed in the #2 spot with more than 51 million views (more than "TiK ToK" itself!), followed by Greyson Chance's talent show performance of "Paparazzi" and its 34 million views.

The rest of the top 10 includes Annoying Orange, the Old Spice ad, Double Rainbow, OK Go's music video for "This Too Shall Pass," the "Twilight: Eclipse" trailer and Jimmy Kimmel surprising three-year-old Cody, who cried over Justin Bieber and Gymkhana.

