Bee Gees legend Robin Gibb was admitted to hospital again this week as he fights ongoing health troubles.

The 61 year old sparked concerns when he was hospitalized last month with abdominal pains and treated for inflammation of the colon. The singer subsequently canceled an appearance at a charity event in London on Oct. 27 citing ill health.

Gibb was reportedly rushed back to the hospital by ambulance on Tuesday, but was allowed to return home after five hours at the medical facility, according to Britain's Sunday Mirror.

The news comes amid a flurry of unsubstantiated reports which suggest the star is battling liver cancer. Gibb had not commented on the story as WENN went to press.