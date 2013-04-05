Take notes, guys! Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo recently chatted with Us Weekly's fashion and beauty writer Monique Meneses about her ideal date night.

The 23-year-old Namibia-born beauty, who's been romantically linked to Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, revealed she's not the kind of girl that enjoys fancy nights out on the town.

PHOTOS: The 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

"First date it's always fun to go somewhere or do something, like go see a band . . . not make it too formal," Prinsloo told Us. "I don't want to be wined and dined. Just have fun and see if we even like each other. Get some drinks, maybe go to a show or see a movie."

But once she starts getting comfortable with a guy, Prinsloo prefers to stay in. "I love making food," she shared. "That's always fun."

PHOTOS: Love lives of supermodels

But that doesn't mean she can cook!

"Hopefully the guy can cook!" she said with a laugh. Her dish of choice? "Steak and eggs," the Victoria's Secret angel revealed.

In an interview with Refinery29 in February, Levine, 34, shared his idea of a good first date -- and he likes to keep it casual too. "I always like to dress up in a tuxedo and tell the girl to dress real fancy. I like to pick her up and go to McDonald's in a tuxedo," the singer said. "It's a good spontaneous, romantic thing you can do that's also cost-effective."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest flirts

To find out more on Prinsloo's dating likes and dislikes -- and see new colorful pieces from the Body by Victoria's Secret collection -- watch the video above.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Behati Prinsloo: "I Don't Want to Be Wined and Dined" on Dates