If you've ever wanted a piece of Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo's style, now is your chance to get it. The sweet (and totally hot) Namibian model shared with us her summer shopping list, and it's filled with a range of warm-weather essentials and special pieces we guarantee you'll want to get your hands on. See what shopping picks she's jonesing for right now, then don't forget to check out our exclusive of her latest Seafolly ad campaign here.

1. Bold Jewelry

"Accessories make the outfit! Even if you are being super casual, good bling can totally transform your look! I'm obsessed with Pamela Love jewelery right now. My tip, go for one big bold statement or go for lots of stacked layers of jewels!"

2. Simple Shoes

"For running around town -- ditch the heel, seriously! Rock it out biker style and if you are running late you can actually run without a potentially broken leg! I love these Jimmy Choos' Biker Boots."

3. Sexy Swimsuits

"If there is ever an opportunity to go for a quick dip, I'm there! To save time, you can slip on a super cool one-piece swimming costume and have your shorts on over the top. When we were shooting for Seafolly I fell in love with a strapless orange one-piece. Looks awesome with any kind of colored denim, too."

4. Stylish Headwear

"I rarely leave the house without a hat. If I'm somewhere hot they keep me cool and if it's somewhere cool they keep me warm! One of my all-time classic favorites is the Havana Panama hat. Even better when bought in Ecuador!"

5. Cool Sunnies

"Tired eyes? Paparazzi? Stubborn makeup? No problem! Disguise tired eyes or just hide away from the world with a pair of sunglasses. I never leave the house without a pair. You can get some fun shapes to mix up your looks or go back to your classic aviator or Wayfarer. Whatever you wear should make you feel good!

For more of Behati's Summer picks, head over to FabSugar!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Behati Prinsloo's Top 5 Summer Style Essentials