Behind the Scenes of Gavin DeGraw's Summer Concert Tour
See what an evening of Gavin DeGraw is all about as he prepares for his headlining gig in Charleston, South Carolina. With his Sony Xperia ion close at hand, Gavin takes Us Weekly backstage and gives Us a peek at his soundcheck before hitting the stage.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Behind the Scenes of Gavin DeGraw's Summer Concert Tour
