BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government has chastised Queen Fabiola over her inheritance plans, which have been widely seen as a tax dodge on a fortune amassed with taxpayer money.

In a rare rebuke targeted at the monarchy, Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo told parliament on Thursday that he "shared" the emotions the scandal had caused.

He also called the plans of the widow of the late King Baudouin to create a private fund to deal with her inheritance ethically flawed, even if strictly legal.

Di Rupo told legislators that "because of the position of Queen Fabiola and the stipend annually provided by parliament, this fund causes ethical problems."

It was the latest in a series of scandals to embroil the Belgian monarchy.