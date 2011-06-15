Bella Swan said yes to the dress!

When Swan (Kristen Stewart) says "I do" to Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) in "Breaking Dawn," she'll be wearing a custom-designed Carolina Herrera wedding gown.

"It is always a great pleasure to design any wedding gown, but this one was particularly special," the designer told Us Weekly. "Kristen is a stunning girl and her character, Bella, will make a beautiful bride."

In the book, Cullen, who is a 107-year-old vampire at the time of their nuptials, tells his then-mortal wife: "I've been waiting a century to marry you, Miss Swan."

The film hits theaters November 18.

