Bella Wears Carolina Herrera Wedding Dress in Breaking Dawn
Bella Swan said yes to the dress!
When Swan (Kristen Stewart) says "I do" to Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) in "Breaking Dawn," she'll be wearing a custom-designed Carolina Herrera wedding gown.
PHOTOS: Check out Us' sneak peak of Breaking Dawn
"It is always a great pleasure to design any wedding gown, but this one was particularly special," the designer told Us Weekly. "Kristen is a stunning girl and her character, Bella, will make a beautiful bride."
PHOTOS: The many sexy faces of R-Pattz
In the book, Cullen, who is a 107-year-old vampire at the time of their nuptials, tells his then-mortal wife: "I've been waiting a century to marry you, Miss Swan."
PHOTOS: K-Stew and Rob's real-life romance
The film hits theaters November 18.
Tell Us: Will Bella look beautiful in her dress?
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly