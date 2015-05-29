United front. Amid multiple reports that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are on the brink of splitting, the embattled couple was spotted together with two of their children on May 28.

It's the first time that Ben and Jen have been seen together publicly in over a month.

RELATED: Parents and their celebritots of May 2015

The doting parents seemed fully focused on their children, with Jen helped eldest daughter Violet cross the street and Ben carrying 6-year-old Seraphina on his shoulders. After crossing the street in one video, Jen appears to have looked back and smiled at her husband, albeit briefly.

RELATED: Reformed celeb bad boys

Neither of the parents, nor children for that matter, spoke to paparazzi recording video and snapping pictures.

RELATED: Stars named after flowers

The family outing comes with incredibly loud noise surrounding their marriage. One report claims that Ben and Jen have already "secretly separated" and that an official announcement about their split will come sometime before their 10th anniversary in late June.

Radar Online quoted a source saying, "Jennifer has close friends who think that she and Ben are a horrible fit, despite how much he loves being a father to those kids."

Another source said, "Jen has actually been preparing herself emotionally for this divorce for some time. She sees a therapist to learn how to cope with the divorce, and how to deal with the kids after they split. She'll take custody of them."