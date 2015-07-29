Ben Affleck is so livid over a news story claiming he's dating his children's former nanny that he's threatening legal action.

Us Weekly's cover story this week claims that Ben began dating Christine Ouzounian after he and Jennifer Garner split but before they announced their divorce. Ben's rep did not hold back when talking about the report, calling it, "complete garbage and full of lies."

The rep added that the story is "shameful" and that Ben is "considering legal options."

According to Us, Christine was hired in the spring to nanny Ben and Jen's three children — Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6, and Samuel, 3. Jen, however, fired the nanny after she found out that something was brewing between her husband and the nanny.

"They would hang out without the kids," one of Christine's friends told the magazine. "And they were very flirty."

Ben and Christine are in constant contact via text and email, the source said, adding that on July 17 they even hung out together at his new Los Angeles-area rental. "She says Ben really, really likes her," says the friend. "She's saying this is true love."

Us ran the story even though Ben's rep told them that "all allegations of a romantic relationship are baseless and untrue."

Christine has reportedly also nannied for Neil Patrick Harris and is employed at a high-end Beverly Hills babysitting agency.

In June, Ben and Jen announced they were splitting after 10 years of marriage.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time," they said in a joint statement. "This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding."

Despite the split, though, the couple has remained incredibly civil for the children's sake. On the actual day of their divorce announcement, they were on a family vacation in the Bahamas.

"They both put on their happy faces and don't show any signs of anger or frustration," a source said after the vacation. "They definitely play happy family in front of the kids."

Ben has even made several trips to Atlanta, Georgia, where Jen and the children are staying as she films "Miracles from Heaven."

"Ben and Jen have always made a point to do that so each kid gets special bonding time," another source said two weeks ago. "He's always been a great dad, and that hasn't changed."

Shortly after the couple split, several sources close to Jen agreed that she never had a problem with Ben's parenting. The problem was that she felt Ben wasn't a very good husband.

For now, though, the couple is doing a good job keeping the peace.

Of the parent's plan for their children, the source previously said, "They want to fill their children's lives with as much love as possible and make sure they know they have two parents who love them to pieces."