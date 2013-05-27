Ben Affleck gets honorary doctorate from Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Academy Award-winning actor and director Ben Affleck has received one of six honorary doctorate degrees from Brown University.

Affleck was among artists, writers, scientists and educators to receive the degrees from the Ivy League school at commencement exercises Sunday. He received a doctor of fine arts degree. The Massachusetts native directed, produced and starred in "Argo," which won this year's Oscar for Best Picture.

Others getting honorary doctorates were author and MIT Professor Junot Diaz; retired Stanford University bacteriologist Stanley Falkow; Tougaloo College President Beverly Wade Hogan; medical doctor and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation President Risa Lavizzo-Mourey; and Miami Dade College President Eduardo Padron.

The university conferred more than 2,400 degrees Sunday.

Keep clicking to see more photos from Ben's big day ...