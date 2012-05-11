This May 13, Ben Affleck is hoping you'll take some time to honor not just your mom, but mothers all over the world.

The Argo star, 39, shared a moving Mother's Day video on his Facebook page Friday, imploring his followers to pass it on--and consider making a donation to a cause close to his heart.

"I just want to say Happy Mother's Day to all the moms in my life," Affleck shared, giving a sweet shoutout to his own mama Chris, as well as his wife Jennifer Garner. "My mom, Chris, and my amazing wife, Jennifer, who is an incredible, spectacular, world-class mom, and I want to thank her." (Affleck and Garner are parents to Violet, 6, Seraphina, 3, and Samuel, 3 months).

Asking viewers to stop by his Eastern Congo Initiative's web site, he added, "I want to say thank you to all the moms I've met in the Democratic Republic of Congo who are on this video. I urge you to share it . . . to celebrate all the moms in the world working at the very hardest job there is every single day."

Affleck founded the Eastern Congo Initiative in 2009 to help foster opportunities for economic and social development in the war-torn region; he is currently on a trip to the DRC with his own mother, Chris Affleck.

