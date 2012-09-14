Ben Affleck: Jennifer Garner Is Very Patient; She Does Everything

Wonderwall Editors

At least he's honest.

Ben Affleck makes no bones about the fact that directing and starring in the upcoming historical thriller "Argo" was a challenge, especially with three little ones at home. But life is all about balance. And as he explains in the new issue of Details, only passion projects come between Ben and his life with wife Jennifer Garner and their kids, Violet, 6, Seraphina, 3, and 6-month-old Samuel. Click through to read what Ben has to say about parenting, directing and finding his own path in life.

On balancing career and family:

"Anytime you think, 'I'm wasting my time here,' the first thought you have is, 'I could go home and be with my kids.' Now, you may go home and be with your kids and very quickly start thinking, 'I wonder what's on the work front?' Because running around after three kids is very trying. Now everything has to compete with being with my family."