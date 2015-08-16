Ben Affleck celebrated his 43rd birthday on Aug. 15 at Universal Studios Orlando with his three kids and estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

But as the movie stars -- who announced plans to divorce after 10 years of marriage on June 30 -- made their way around the theme park's Wizarding World of Harry Potter with their kids Violet Affleck, 9, Seraphina Affleck, 6, and Samuel Affleck, 3, things appeared strained, according to a new report.

"Neither of them looked too happy," an eyewitness at one of the theme park's shops told People. "They seemed like strangers -- awkward strangers."

"They didn't even look at each other," the eyewitness added. "They were talking to the kids, but they didn't talk or even look in each other's direction."

Despite the split news -- as well as Ben's involvement in a scandal involving his alleged romantic relationship with his children's former nanny (something his rep has called "complete garbage") -- Ben and Jen, 43, have stayed true to their word to stay committed "to co-parenting our children," as they vowed in their split statement.

The "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" star has regularly traveled to Atlanta, where Jen is living with their kids while she shoots "Miracles From Heaven," for long weekend visits with his kids since he and Jen announced plans to divorce.