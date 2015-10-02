Ben Affleck has found himself in a rather hairy situation! The Oscar winner was photographed sporting some particularly unruly facial hair while scouting filming locations for his upcoming directorial effort "Live By Night," in which he also intends to star, in Boston on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Streaks of gray could be seen throughout the actor-director's lengthy beard, and while he may be transforming for a role, some have speculated that the Batffleck is simply letting himself go in the wake of what has undoubtedly been a difficult time for the A-list star.

He and Jennifer Garner announced their plans to divorce after 10 years of marriage in June 2015.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a joint statement. "We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding."

Then just weeks later, reports surfaced alleging that Ben had been unfaithful with his children's former nanny.

But in spite of their differences, Ben and Jen have presented a united front for both their kids and the media. They were even spotted sharing a friendly sushi dinner for two in September.

Unlike her ex-husband, Jennifer seems to have undergone a post-breakup makeover. The 43-year-old actress looked simply stunning in a Chanel LBD during her first red carpet appearance following the split while hosting Baby2Baby's charity dinner in Los Angeles on Sept. 29.